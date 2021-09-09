LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Superhuman immunity against COVID-19

By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New research shows some people are better at fighting the COVID virus and even the Delta variant.

It’s called superhuman immunity. Superhuman immunity applies to people who were exposed to COVID back in 2020 and then got fully vaccinated. Researchers found they had amped up protection in antibodies to fight the virus.

Researchers found over studies from the last year those who got COVID, recovered and were later vaccinated developed a strong immune response to the virus. UAB Infectious Diseases Dr. Michael Saag was infected in March of last year. He got the Pfizer vaccine in December. “I’m one of those people. In fact I can tell you my antibodies were pretty bored after I had my infection,” Saag said.

Saag took part in a research effort which showed the increase in antibodies. “If you had COVID and you are assuming you have immunity. You are correct. However you can get very robust, the best immunity simply by getting vaccinated and I encourage everyone to do that,” Saag said.

Saag said the antibodies appear to work even against all the known variants. While more research is needed to determine the exact impact against the very contagious Delta variant, this research is optimistic.

But Saag is quick to add you shouldn’t get COVID to get the superhuman immunity level. “Getting COVID is like playing Russian roulette. You don’t know if there is a bullet in the chamber. If you get infected, you could be okaym but the people in our ICUs who are dying are people who overwhelmingly were not vaccinated and did not get COVID before,” Saag said.

Saag said the vaccine will protect you against dying and people don’t need to take that chance. He says if we waited for everyone to get infected against COVID the country would be waiting for several years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

Paul Michael Aders
Pelham PD: Man struck officer with his vehicle after concert at Oak Mtn. Amphitheater
COVID's impact on law enforcement
COVID's impact on law enforcement
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramped to I-20/59.
18-Wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound
Superhuman immunity
Superhuman immunity