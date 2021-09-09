LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

State superintendent warns state test scores ‘significantly’ down

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has previewed the state test scores from last year and he says they are not good.

The former science teacher says education amid the pandemic was extremely challenging; the public will learn more about how bad the test scores were as soon as tomorrow.

The numbers will be the first sample of standardized testing scores released since the onset of the pandemic.

“They’re going to be down,” said Dr. Mackey.

Dr. Mackey says the slump is not a shock.

“If they went up I would be really shocked, I would say well what is it that parents are doing at home that we are not doing at school?” he said.

He says the scores are one more indication that students need to remain in the classroom for best academic success.

“That’s what we expected, that’s what we predicted and we hope that we can turn that around this year,” he said.

In school learning has been inconsistent this year as schools suffer COVID outbreaks statewide.

“As long as we are in this state where we are having to close and open and close and open and even when we are open, there are hundreds of students at home in quarantine, we are not going to be able to remediate that unfinished learning,” he said.

While he says the numbers are still embargoed, he says they are down “significantly.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Birmingham Police say Turner Alan Burks has been found safe.
UPDATE: Missing man from Mountain Brook found safe
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

Latest News

We’ve been telling you for the last several weeks about how taxed our hospital systems are...
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
A woman in Shelby County is frustrated because she says trains are frequently blocking the only...
Shelby Co. Train Trouble
The director recorded a Facebook live message Wednesday directed to parents, citing a shortage...
Tuscaloosa County Schools feeling effects of food shortage