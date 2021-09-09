LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Special Shapes

By Fred Hunter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Luke Evans always knew he wanted to be in manufacturing. He grew up working in Bessemer at a company founded by his father. Although the nature of the work they do has changed, the products they help make at Special Shapes Refractory are probably as close as your kitchen.

Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

“When this business started, we produced products for steel, iron, and foundry and through a turn of events we needed to find another avenue or another segment of the refractory industry to supply goods. That just happened to be in the glass industry,” explains Luke.

They don’t make the bottles themselves as Special Shapes Refractory. They do make the linings for the containers in which the bottles are formed.

Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

Luke explains Special Shapes Refractory in Bessemer’s part in the process, “The backward side of the glass plant, it’s melted in a furnace at about 2900 to 2950-degrees. The refractory is the lining that those parts are melted on to usually go to another processing system. This is where the process starts of bringing in inventories of aggregates and minerals, ground out of the earth.”

What you and I would call rocks are the beginnings of the refractory process.

Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

“We add it back in different formulations as rocks to withstand whatever temperatures or whatever the needs of our customers are. Out largest end customer is Anheuser-Busch. Wine bottles, champagne bottles from the West Coast so Gallo is a customer of ours. Any jar that you would come across in the grocery store. Those are made here in America in furnaces that we supply the linings for and it’s really interesting.”

Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

“We make all different shapes and all different sizes as part of the process to make the mold that we can pour the refractory material in. Each bottle is made in its own mold and so the bottle has an individualized code.”

Special Shapes Refractory
Special Shapes Refractory(WBRC)

Roger says the bottles which begin here are easy to identify, “I check bottles all the time and just make sure. It’s still interesting; continuous process with heat and you can go to the store and buy the product.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses

Latest News

The Oneonta High School Redskin Marching Band is 130 members strong under the direction of...
The king of rock-n-roll lives on through the Oneonta HS band
Police badge
COVID-19 number one killer of law enforcement
Jefferson County hosts Second Chance Job Fair
School district deals with critical nurse shortage