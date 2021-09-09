Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego elected chairman of ROCIC board

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego was elected 2021-2022 Chairman of the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC).

Sheriff John Samaniego will serve as ROCIC Board Chairman in addition to his duties as sheriff. ROCIC is an organization representing 2,100 law enforcement agencies and approximately 250,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the 14 southern states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It is one of six Regional Information Sharing Systems (RISS) Centers located across the United States which are Congressionally funded through the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance and consists of more than 9,000 law enforcement agencies.

The law enforcement agencies within RISS work together to combat multi-jurisdictional criminal activities and to promote officer safety. ROCIC and RISS member agencies are represented throughout all levels of government – municipal, county, parish, judicial district, state, tribal, and federal.

Sheriff Samaniego has over 40 years of law enforcement experience. He retired from Tuscaloosa Police Department as Assistant Chief of Police in 2003 and began his tenure at Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Samaniego continued as Chief Deputy until being elected Sheriff of Shelby County in 2014 taking office in January of 2015. He was re-elected in 2018.

In response to his newly elected position, Sheriff Samaniego stated, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue our legacy of excellence and look forward to many more years of law enforcement partnerships and information sharing in pursuit of justice for all.”

Sheriff Samaniego recently served on President Donald Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.