LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pineville PD raids wrong house in narcotics investigation

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department ended up raiding the wrong home while assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street.

A resident of the home, who identified herself to KALB as Dei’astriaa Jackson, said she and her family were detained by officers before they realized they were in the wrong house. Chief Don Weatherford said after they realized their mistake, they left and executed the warrant at the correct address. Jackson told us Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields has since reached out to her to try to resolve the issue.

Pineville Police Department was assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street when...
Pineville Police Department was assisting with a narcotics investigation on Anthony Street when they said they ended up entering the neighbor’s home by mistake.(Courtesy of Dei'Astriaa Jackson)

A release by the chief issued after the event states:

“We strive to provide the best service possible to our community and regret this situation has occurred. The Pineville Police Department has initiated an investigation of the circumstances of this incident. We are thankful no one was physically harmed and understand the frustration of the individuals impacted. Going forward, we want to determine how and why this occurred and work toward seeing these actions are corrected immediately.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Jackson told us she has damage to her couch, door and mirror and has emotional trauma from the situation. She said she’s exploring her options about what she’ll do next.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

Latest News

The shooting happened around 9:10 Thursday night in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North.
Shooting between two women in Bessemer leaves 1 in critical condition
Construction worker killed in hit and run on I-59/20
Hoover City Schools ranked safest district in Alabama. (Source: WBRC)
Hoover City School leaders weigh FY 2022 budget
Preliminary data shows COVID's impact on student learning
State school board releases raw data on student assessments
Half of Alabama at least partially vaccinated
Alabama’s vaccination rate improving with more than 50% of the state with one dose