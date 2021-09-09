LawCall
Pelham PD: Man struck officer with his vehicle after concert at Oak Mtn. Amphitheater

Paul Michael Aders
Paul Michael Aders(Pelham Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was charged with two felonies after Pelham Police officers said he struck one of their officers with his vehicle on Amphitheater Rd following a concert at Oak Mountain Amphitheater Sunday night.

Investigators said the officer was working an off-duty assignment after the concert when he said the man ignored instructions about the traffic flow pattern and became angry when he was not allowed to pass. Officers said the man accelerated, hitting the officer, which knocked him to the ground.

Pelham PD posted on Facebook: Fortunately, our officer was not seriously injured and is back on duty after being checked out by doctors. For our safety and yours, we encourage all of our residents and visitors to follow the instructions of police officers at all times.

Paul Michael Aders is charged with Assault and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries. He was released from the Shelby County Jail after posting a $90,000 bond.

