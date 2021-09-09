Man accused of starting fire in Hoover apartment

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of starting a fire at an apartment complex in Hoover.

Authorities say that on August 29th, Hoover police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible domestic incident at the 900 building of The Park at Hoover complex. A witness told authorities that they saw a man and woman arguing outside, but the woman left before law enforcement arrived.

Police say a deputy tried to make contact with the man at his residence. When the man opened the door, there was smoke seen coming from the apartment. After detaining the man, another deputy extinguished a small fire burning on the floor. Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set by the suspect. No injuries were reported, and there was minimal damage to the apartment.

Thien Teddy Huynh was taken to UAB Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation before being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. He is being charged with 1st degree Attempted Arson, and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.