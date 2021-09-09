LawCall
The king of rock-n-roll lives on through the Oneonta HS band

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Elvis has not left the building as far as the Oneonta High School Band is concerned. For football games this fall, the Redskin Marching Band is performing a Tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll.

The band, 130 members in all, is under the direction of David Bearden, who is in his 29th year as band director at Oneonta High School.

“The students are what make our band so good,” said Bearden. “We have a hard working group of students. I have always been blessed here at Oneonta to have the best kids. And talented! This tribute to Elvis is a great example of how our band can demonstrate their ability to play and have a lot of fun at the same time.”

The band performs a medley of Elvis songs, 11 in all, which include iconic hits, such as, “Don’t be Cruel,” “Viva Las Vegas”, and “Jail House Rock,” just to name a few.

The Redskin Band usually earns a superior ratings at competitions and will be hosting a huge event at the the Covered Bridge Marching Festival on October 2nd.

This Friday, the Oneonta High School Redskin Marching Band will be featured on Sideline at 10:25pm on WBRC.

