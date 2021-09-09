LawCall
Jefferson County hosts Second Chance Job Fair

(WAGM)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced a hiring fair for formerly incarcerated and justice-involved individuals.

The event will be on September 14, 2021, at Boutwell Auditorium from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

According to Carr, multiple employers were registered and looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance.

“Our goal is that you will be connected with your future employer and receive a second chance in the form of employment and become a successful and productive citizen,” Carr said.

Applicants should bring resumes.

Click here for more information. https://secondchancehiringfair.com/home

