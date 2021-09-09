Jacksonville State Police investigate possible shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - BREAKING: Jacksonville State University leaders tweeted Wednesday night that Jacksonville State Police were investigating a possible shooting at Campus Inn. That’s located at 615 Pelham Rd N.

The tweet said: No indications of active threat to campus community. Stay vigilant; report suspicious activity at 256-782-5050.

We will update this story when we get more information.

