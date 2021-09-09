Human remains found at park in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park Thursday.

According to West, a man was fishing Thursday morning when he pulled in a pair of pants and a femur and hip bones from a person.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office notified the EMA who called in a dive team. The team is currently trying to locate other remains.

No further information could be released at this time.

