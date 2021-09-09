LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy(Mark Kutsy)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A veteran Honolulu police officer has been put on leave without pay for defying the city’s vaccine mandate ― and is now facing likely termination.

Honolulu Police Corporal Mark Kutsy was pulled off the streets of East Honolulu while on patrol Tuesday night. He was forced to turn in his gun and badge, and was suspended without pay.

He was also told he will be fired.

Kutsy said he’s “disappointed,” and does not want to get the vaccine because he fears side effects. He added that he wouldn’t qualify for a religious or medical exemption, and didn’t want to lie to get one.

“I’m trying to do this the best way, with integrity and I don’t want to circumvent the system,” he told Hawaii News Now. He added that he would get tested weekly, but Honolulu’s vaccine mandate doesn’t allow for a testing opt-out. Other counties and the state do allow for the testing option.

“We have said from the beginning that we do not want to fire any of our employees,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, in a statement on Wednesday evening. “But our primary goal is to provide a safe workplace for all of our employees and their families.”

He said there are 49 city employees who also face termination for failing to comply with the policy.

Kutsy has 24 years on the department. That’s one year shy of full retirement.

He said his wife is vaccinated, but is supporting his decision to refuse to get the shot or request a waiver ― even if it means an end to his career.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria

Latest News

How do Alabama nurse salaries compare to other states? Not well
Serious Covid symptoms to watch for in children
When to take your child to the E.R. for COVID-19
Diversion program in Jefferson County
Jefferson County DA announces new program to help certain offenders avoid jail
Jefferson County hosts Second Chance Job Fair