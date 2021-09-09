LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hospital patient transfers difficult in Alabama

By Alan Collins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for hospital bed space for people in need of healthcare continues to be a problem in Alabama. Some patients are seeking available beds outside of Alabama and that is not easy.

There are almost 70 more patients in need of ICU beds than are available in Alabama. Hospitals will not turn anyone away from care but they are doing what they can to free up beds. Alabama hospitals are seeing a slight decline in hospitalizations, but the numbers remain too high and continue to be what many call a crisis.

“The ability to transfer patients has not gotten better. We are admitting patients to hospitals and they need more advanced care than that hospital can provide. There is just no place to transfer them.” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

At DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa they are taking steps to reduce the stain on their bed space and staff. “At times we ask ambulance companies who have patients from out of the county to take those patients to other hospitals at all possible.” Andy North with DCH Regional Medical Center said.

North said they have not transferred any patient out of state but they look for other hospitals and long term care facilities. Hospitals take emergency cases and treat those with the most critical healthcare need, but housing is difficult for many. There have been over 800 patients in ICU’s over the last week, with more than 600 on ventilators. Williamson said Wednesday there were the fewest number of ventilators available since the start of the pandemic. “Transfers when they happen they are going to Mississippi if you just happen to find a hospital with an available. bed. We will see an occasional one to go to Georgia or Tennessee.” Williamson said.

But Williamson said many patients are luck if an ICU bed can be found in those states which are also facing a high demand for regular and ICU beds.

Williamson says getting additional staffing will help. Some hospitals hope to hire more temporary nurses from the federal funds Governor Ivey has freed up, but Alabama is in competition with other states. Monoclonal antibody treatments could also help people from getting so sick where they need hospitalizations. DCH is looking to double their monoclonal treatments.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Birmingham Police say Turner Alan Burks has been found safe.
UPDATE: Missing man from Mountain Brook found safe
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

Latest News

Harold Franklin was the first Black student to attend Auburn University.
Harold Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, dies at age 88
Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park...
Human remains found at park in Lowndes County
Alabama: Pastor can hold inmate’s hand during execution
Alabama Power implodes retired Plant Gorgas
Alabama Power implodes retired Plant Gorgas