Homewood Police asking residents to check security camera footage after vehicle burglaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are asking residents on Rivera Rd. to check their security camera footage after a man was seen attempting to break into cars Thursday morning.

A black male wearing a black jacket was reportedly seen pulling on door handles on Rivera Road.

When officers arrived they were able to locate the subject but he fled on foot. HPD set up a perimeter but believe the suspect was able to get into a car and leave the area.

HPD is asking residents to check their camera systems and vehicles for missing items. Anyone with information is asked to call 205-332-6200.

