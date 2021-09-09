LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Homewood Police asking residents to check security camera footage after vehicle burglaries

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are asking residents on Rivera Rd. to check their security camera footage after a man was seen attempting to break into cars Thursday morning.

A black male wearing a black jacket was reportedly seen pulling on door handles on Rivera Road.

When officers arrived they were able to locate the subject but he fled on foot. HPD set up a perimeter but believe the suspect was able to get into a car and leave the area.

HPD is asking residents to check their camera systems and vehicles for missing items. Anyone with information is asked to call 205-332-6200.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses

Latest News

Coroner needs help identifying woman struck and killed on I-65
Video from the scene SOURCE: DDDWIGHT
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot SOURCE: DDDWIGHT
A stolen vehicle used by Kevin L. Thompson Jr., wanted for murder and robbery in Louisville,...
Kentucky murder, robbery suspect’s vehicle found in Alabama
Cullman man killed in car accident on I-65