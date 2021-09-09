Homewood Police asking residents to check security camera footage after vehicle burglaries
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are asking residents on Rivera Rd. to check their security camera footage after a man was seen attempting to break into cars Thursday morning.
A black male wearing a black jacket was reportedly seen pulling on door handles on Rivera Road.
When officers arrived they were able to locate the subject but he fled on foot. HPD set up a perimeter but believe the suspect was able to get into a car and leave the area.
HPD is asking residents to check their camera systems and vehicles for missing items. Anyone with information is asked to call 205-332-6200.
