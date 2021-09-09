LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Wesley

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wesley, born January 2006, is a sweet boy who loves doing anything outside. He especially likes to hike, go fishing and play basketball. He also loves Legos, coloring and drawing.

This 15 year old would love to be able to visit outer space. Self-sufficient Wesley says he can make his own breakfast.

He enjoys playing video games, especially Minecraft and Roblox. An ideal family to him would be loving, supportive and nice.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

