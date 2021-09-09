First Alert for Breezy and Cooler Conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting off the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures are a little cooler north of I-20/59 thanks to a cold front that is moving through our area this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover this morning with showers off to our southeast. The cold front will continue to move through Central Alabama this morning and bring with it drier and slightly cooler air into our area today. It will also help to move out Tropical Depression Mindy which is located over south Georgia this morning. Plan for decreasing cloud cover today. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with some clouds holding steady in parts of Clay, Coosa, and Talladega counties. Temperatures will remain five to eight degrees below average with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be breezy today as dry air moves in. Plan for northerly winds at 10-20 mph this afternoon. Winds should calm down by late this evening. If you plan on attending the Barons baseball game at 7:05 PM, the weather is going to be amazing with temperatures in the lower 70s with comfortable humidity levels.

Cool Start to Friday: With dry air in place and a mostly clear sky, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly overnight. We could be waking up with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of Central Alabama Friday morning. Parts of North Alabama could see temperatures drop into the mid 50s. Areas along and south of I-20/59 could end up a few degrees warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s. It will feel very refreshing tomorrow morning. We’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine and finish the day with a sunny sky. Temperatures should remain very comfortable tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sideline Forecast: The weather will be picture perfect for high school football Friday night. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 70s and cool into the lower 70s by the end of the games. The sky will be clear with light winds in place.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be quiet and beautiful. Saturday will likely start off comfortable with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If you plan on heading to Tuscaloosa or Auburn for college football, the weather is looking wonderful. Just remember to grab some sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses. Sunday will be like Saturday. We’ll just add a few degrees to the morning and afternoon temperatures. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with morning temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs on Sunday are forecast to climb into the upper 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing after a dry weekend will be the chance to see slightly higher humidity levels and the return of isolated showers early next week. Models disagree on how much moisture surges into our area. The European model keeps us mostly dry through the middle part of next week. The GFS model is indicating plenty of tropical moisture stuck along the Gulf Coast will try to move northwards giving us a chance for afternoon and evening storms. We’ll introduce low rain chances for next Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances may increase by the second half of next week as humidity levels climb. Temperatures are forecast to remain close to average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Mindy developed quickly along the northern Gulf of Mexico yesterday evening around 4 PM. Mindy will be a short-lived storm as the cold front sweeps it northeastward into the Atlantic Ocean today and tomorrow. Mindy is now a tropical depression and should dissipate by Saturday. Larry remains a large hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean. The center of Larry will remain well east of Bermuda as it moves to the north. Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of southeastern Newfoundland. It is forecast to move into the northern Atlantic Ocean where it could produce wind and snowy conditions for parts of Greenland. On top of Larry and Mindy, we are also watching two disturbances in the Atlantic. The first disturbance is moving off the coast of Africa. It has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models do support something developing, but the odds of it impacting the United States appears very low. The second disturbance is in the western Caribbean. It has a low chance to develop into a tropical system early next week when it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico. I do think we’ll have to watch the western Gulf of Mexico over the next week for potential tropical development. Stalled fronts during this time of the year can sometimes spin up tropical cyclones. Models are showing plenty of tropical moisture in this region all next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.