LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida was returned to the Gulf in a huge rescue effort dubbed “Operation Free Flipper.”

Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell, Louisiana. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.

Local and federal agencies, plus animal rescue organizations, teamed up for the relocation operation.

Roughly a dozen people entered the canal and used nets to corral the wayward mammal. It was then carried to a waiting vehicle with a water tank inside.

After being examined by marine mammal experts, the dolphin was deemed healthy and transported with a police escort to the Mississippi coast.

The operation came to an end as the dolphin was safely released to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Birmingham Police say Turner Alan Burks has been found safe.
UPDATE: Missing man from Mountain Brook found safe
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

Latest News

We’ve been telling you for the last several weeks about how taxed our hospital systems are...
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
How many health care professionals does it take to treat one COVID patient?
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at...
AP source: White House planning to withdraw ATF nomination
A woman in Shelby County is frustrated because she says trains are frequently blocking the only...
Shelby Co. Train Trouble