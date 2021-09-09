LawCall
Cullman man killed in car accident on I-65

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old Cullman man was killed Wednesday evening after his car veered off the road on I-65N.

According to ALEA, Edgar Guevara-Degollado was driving on I-65 in the city limits of Gardendale when around 4:24 p.m. his 2014 Ford Fusion struck a guardrail then a bridge column.

He was transported to UAB where he died from his injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division

