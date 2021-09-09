LawCall
Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Mountain Brook man

Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for 37-year-old Turner...
Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for 37-year-old Turner Alan Burks.(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for 37-year-old Turner Alan Burks.

Burks was last seen on September 8th around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street South. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police say Burks suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Burks, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

