Critical Missing Person Investigation issued for Mountain Brook man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for 37-year-old Turner Alan Burks.

Burks was last seen on September 8th around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street South. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey sweatpants.

Police say Burks suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Burks, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

