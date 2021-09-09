LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

COVID-19 number one killer of law enforcement

By Randi Hildreth
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an overwhelming tragedy anytime an officer is shot and killed in the line of duty, but new numbers show COVID-19 has become a much more dangerous threat, killing more officers than any other on the job threat in the last year and half.

“At least if you’re going to a call with a man with a gun, you know it’s a man with a gun. You know how to take the proper precautions,” said Chief Bill Partridge, Oxford Police, Former President of the Alabama Association of Police Chiefs, “You can’t do that if you don’t know if the individual is infected.”

That invisible threat has taken a toll on officers in Alabama and across the country.

“The ODMP (Officer Dow Memorial Page) says over 240 police officers have been killed by COVID compared to 39 killed by gunfire, so that gives us perspective,” said Chief Partridge.

Pelham Police recently lost Officer Juan Gomez, who died after he was exposed on duty.

Chief Bill Partridge says as much as departments do to provide PPE for safety, it’s a different story when it comes to protecting and serving.

“You may have to perform CPR on a person who is down, so you don’t know what you’re dealing with on patrol,” said Chief Partridge, “and those are the concerns we have as administrators.”

Chief Partridge says his department has been hit hard with COVID, including patrol officers, department support staff, and himself, noting his own monoclonal antibody infusion treatment during his fight with COVID.

Despite deaths, police and first responders are among the most hesitant to get vaccines. Based on the data available, departments are reporting figures below the national rate of 74 percent.

Oxford’s police chief urged people, especially officers, to consider getting the vaccine because of the nature of the job.

Police union leaders say COVID also impacts officer work days and leaders hope that officers can get more paid time off when they have to quarantine.

“He shouldn’t be charged that leave time to do what’s required of him to keep not only himself healthy and well, but also the community. It’s definitely a conversation that needs to be had,” said Everette Johnson, President Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
UAB nurses demand better pay
Nurses claim travel nurses are “contributing to problems” for Alabama staffing nurses

Latest News

The Oneonta High School Redskin Marching Band is 130 members strong under the direction of...
VIDEO; Oneonta High School Marching Band
HPD Corporal Mark Kutsy
HPD officer on unpaid leave, facing termination for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
How do Alabama nurse salaries compare to other states? Not well
Serious Covid symptoms to watch for in children
When to take your child to the E.R. for COVID-19