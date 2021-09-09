Birmingham Civilian Review Board meets to mend relationships between police and community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board met Tuesday night to discuss ways to improve relationships between police and the public.

It was the second time the board has met since it was created back in April.

Its purpose is to provide transparency and accountability of the city and the police department, as well as review community complaints of alleged officer misconduct.

“Coming out of 2020 and still being in a transformative time with respect to community police relations and racial relations within our nation, creating this space allows us to deliberately, orderly, transparently, and with accountability, make some of those changes,” said Director of the Mayor’s Office of Peace and Policy, Brandon Johnson.

The board was created back in April by Mayor Woodfin.

At the time, he said the board will provide authentic community voice, involvement and engagement, providing a platform for parents, community activists and others to work together.

Brandon Johnson said the response from the community has been good, so far.

“Mayor Woodfin has had the audacity to put in place a process to heal some of the historic harms that have taken place between community and institutions,” Johnson said.

He said, as with any new process, a lot of outreach and education is needed to make this board successful.

He said he sees potential for many positive partnerships that will lead the City of Birmingham to be a safer and more equitable place to live.

“We are hoping to make Birmingham a nationwide leader…a national leader in police reform and reimagining public safety. I think anytime you’re able to have full faith in your police department with citizen that trust and support those police officers, crime can only help but go down,” Johnson said.

He said the board was hoping to be able to have in person meetings, but the Delta variant has forced those meetings to be virtual.

The next meeting is Tuesday, September 21st.

For more information about the Birmingham Civilian Review Board, visit, birminghamcrb.org or email info@birminghamcrb.org.

