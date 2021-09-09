LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama: Pastor can hold inmate’s hand during execution

(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will allow an inmate’s pastor to hold his hand during an execution scheduled for next month. In a court document, lawyers described the new procedure that will be used next month.

Willie B. Smith is scheduled to be executed Oct. 21. Alabama officials in February called off Smith’s execution after the U.S. Supreme Court maintained an injunction saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in the chamber.

A Texas death row inmate won a reprieve Wednesday after claiming the state was violating his religious freedom by not letting his pastor lay hands on him.

Most Read

Family potentially out thousands and a home
Huntsville family potentially out thousands, and a home
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria
Birmingham Police say Turner Alan Burks has been found safe.
UPDATE: Missing man from Mountain Brook found safe
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Hospital patient transfers difficult in Alabama
Harold Franklin was the first Black student to attend Auburn University.
Harold Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, dies at age 88
Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West said human remains were found at Holy Ground Park...
Human remains found at park in Lowndes County
Alabama Power implodes retired Plant Gorgas
Alabama Power implodes retired Plant Gorgas