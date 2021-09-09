Alabama 9/11 responders share message about World Trade Center Health Program

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) – There was still smoke coming from the collapsed World Trade Center when Investigator Stephen Hooks arrived in New York on September 28, 2001.

“It was emotional, the TV, the pictures, it don’t do it justice. The pile was still there, it was still smoking, the smell was still there,” said Hooks, looking at a photo he snapped of Ground Zero nearly 20 years ago.

Hooks joined several officers from the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and spent a week in New York City, helping with everything from rescue and recovery to covering patrol shifts for NYPD officers.

“We worked Ground Zero, we did the Staten Island landfill, we was at the temporary morgue, a lot of work south of Canal Street,” said Hooks.

They spent all their time in an area classified by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the New York City Disaster Area. The federal government considered the area so toxic that people working there from the attacks through July 31, 2002 are considered at-risk for developing health problems.

Six months after working at the Pentagon blast site, Susan Spiker’s husband, Todd, an FBI Special Agent deployed with the Atlanta Evidence Response Team, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“At the time, he was so sick, we chose to focus on his treatment and recovery and not question why or how it happened,” said Spiker.

Spiker now believes her husband’s cancer was caused by what he was exposed to, and why they were working to tell other first responders about help through the World Trade Center Health Program.

“I knew several had went with the [Etowah County] Sheriff’s Department and we talked at length about getting them together, and giving them information,” said Spiker.

In the middle of their planning, Todd Spiker unexpectedly died from a massive heart attack.

“It was Easter Sunday he died, and we do believe a lot of the heart damage was related to the chemo drugs and to the radiation.”

Spiker’s story is tragically one shared by tens-of-thousands of 9/11 responders and survivors.

The Department of Justice released a report this week that estimates more people have died from 9/11-related illness than were killed in the attacks.

“This is not work for me, this is personal,” said Jeannie Kelly.

Kelly is a retired NYPD officer who worked at Ground Zero and now works to tell first responders around the country about the World Trade Center Health Program.

“Being in the program and getting the free screening gives us the opportunity to identify something that you may not even know you have or get it early enough to treat it and mitigate it and then all the expenses related to those conditions are then paid for, for the rest of your life,” said Kelly, Director, 9/11 Outreach and Education, Turken, Heath & McCauley, LLC.

An estimated 400,000 Americans are eligible for this program and as many as 500 Alabamians are currently enrolled. Kelly just registered a few dozen officers in Etowah County, including Inspector Hooks.

“Especially knowing what happened to Todd Spiker and his family, and knowing that there is a chance that we can get sick, it means the world to me that my wife and my children won’t be stressed as bad I have a little bit of coverage, I would have something to fall back on to get some help.”

Spiker is continuing the work she knows her husband would be doing.

“I said as a way to continue to honor his memory.”

She’s sharing his story, with the help of Hooks and Kelly, to make sure those who responded to New York, the Pentagon, or Shanksville, Pennsylvania are aware their service is remembered.

