18-Wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound

An 18-wheeler has flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramped to I-20/59.
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramped to I-20/59.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramp to I-20/59.

This crash caused some lane blockages. Authorities are urging people to move with caution when driving through this area.

No word on what caused the crash.

Birmingham Fire Rescue crews said no one was hurt. The truck was carrying roofing, and spilled 15 gallons of oil. The mess was being cleaned up.

