14-year-old athlete surprised with a custom virtual cycling setup

World Champion Wheelchair Basketball player and Team Hartford Athlete Megan Blunk joined Lakeshore Foundation to surprise a 14-year-old athlete with a custom virtual cycling setup.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Champion Wheelchair Basketball player and Team Hartford Athlete Megan Blunk joined Lakeshore Foundation to surprise a 14-year-old athlete with a custom virtual cycling setup. Leaders said the setup will allow him to stay healthy and active at home and in his community.

The surprise donation is part of a $35,000 grant Lakeshore Foundation received from The Hartford to purchase adaptive sports equipment.

According to The Hartford 61 million Americans have a disability and they face far greater obstacles to healthy living and employment than most. Research indicates that quality of life and life satisfaction are significantly higher for people with disabilities who participate in adaptive sports.

Adaptive equipment allows people with disabilities to experience the life-changing power of sports. The Hartford is a long-standing national leader in the adaptive sports movement.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

