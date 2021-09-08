LawCall
UPDATE: 13-year-old in Florida called in false bomb threat to Opelika High School

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika High School has evacuated Wednesday, September 8, due to a bomb threat.

According to the Opelika Police Department, police responded to the bomb threat at Opelika High School at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 8. All students and staff were safely evacuated to Southern Union State Community College.

The building was swept and an all clear was given, allowing students back into the building.

Detectives with the Opelika Police Department determined the call was made by a 13-year-old in Florida. They say the juvenile had no connection to Opelika and the threat was not credible.

Opelika police also want to address rumors about the threat. A bomb was never located at the school. The school was thoroughly swept by police and canines.

A Snapchat screenshot was also circulating online, however, the photo was a threat for another school in a different town on a separate date.

OPD encourages the public to download the Opelika Police mobile app, and have alerts turned on and follow their social media pages. This allows the community to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information.

OPD is working with the District Attorney’s Office and authorities in Florida to determine the next steps in the investigation.

