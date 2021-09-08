LawCall
Teen accused of trying to run over woman in UA dorm parking lot

A teenager has been arrested after an argument with another woman over a male friend.
A teenager has been arrested after an argument with another woman over a male friend.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager has been arrested after an argument with another woman over a male friend, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

On Wednesday, police at the University of Alabama were called to the parking lot of Bryant Hall on a call of multiple vehicles struck. 19-year-old Akeria Lane was detained.

Authorities say Lane and another woman were having a verbal altercation over a male acquaintance in common. The man is a student at the University of Alabama, but both women are students at other colleges. Authorities say Lane then drove her car into multiple vehicles and made multiple passes through the parking lot, hoping to strike the other woman with her car. Authorities say Lane admitted to investigators that she tried to “run over” the other woman. No one was injured.

Lane is charged her with attempted murder. She was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

