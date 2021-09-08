Refuel Ministries serving hot meals in hurricane battered Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re checking in with a local non-profit serving hot meals to people still recovering after Hurricane Ida.

I received a text update from the crew there and it’s another day where people are lined up well ahead of time hoping to get a hot meal. On the menu today is cowboy stew. They served about 85 gallons for dinner...which volunteers say highlights how much people are in need.

Darrin Jarvis has gone on numerous trips with Refuel Ministries to feed people after disasters so no too much surprises him anymore.

“I’ve been on so many storms, so I know what I’m getting into. This pretty much is what I expected. This area had a lot of flooding,” said Jarvis.

But Monday’s hot meal service in Louisiana was different.

“We started feeding at 4 p.m. yesterday in about an hour we’d given over 1200 meals. It was what we had planned. Just giving it away in an hour and half was a lot faster than expected, especially the first day. We had people lined up at noon to eat at 4 p.m.,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis and his team are in Thibodaux, which is west of New Orleans....in an area that still does not have power. He says his group is likely the only one serving dinner in the area right now and people are traveling from surrounding communities to eat.

Jarvis says the long lines underscore the serious need in parts of Louisiana

“People down here have experienced loss before, so it’s nothing new for them. But it doesn’t soften the blow any more. When you lose everything you have over and over it’s like here we go again,” he continued.

The group says they are thankful for the donations that allowed them to go serve food. They have enough supplies to cook for people until the end of the week and then they’ll head back to Alabama.

Organizer say they’ll work to determine if they need to go back again and help.

