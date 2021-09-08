Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat reopens Friday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat will reopen Friday after being closed for four months.

It closed it early May following a fire. The barn has not been rebuilt, but several outdoor enclosures have been updated. Guests will be able to interact with a number of animals.

The facility also includes a new building that provides a space to store animal feed and supplies and office space for park workers.

The first 100 visitors to the Animal Habitat on Saturday will receive a free Frios Gourmet pop.

The ticketed portion of Noccalula Falls Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

