Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat reopens Friday

The Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat is reopening Friday after a fire in May.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat will reopen Friday after being closed for four months.

It closed it early May following a fire. The barn has not been rebuilt, but several outdoor enclosures have been updated. Guests will be able to interact with a number of animals.

The facility also includes a new building that provides a space to store animal feed and supplies and office space for park workers.

The first 100 visitors to the Animal Habitat on Saturday will receive a free Frios Gourmet pop.

The ticketed portion of Noccalula Falls Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

