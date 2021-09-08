New developer firm has plans for Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new company with an old connection to Birmingham’s Ensley community is seeking to help build its future. Parker and Associates Investment Company, which incorporated earlier this year, recently closed on several properties on 21st Street, just two of blocks south of the Ramsay-McCormack redevelopment project.

Company president Andrea Parker, who started the business along with her father and business partner says one property is right next to Gant Electric, the company her grandfather and father have operated for decades.

“We’ve been in Ensley for a while, so we know Ensley as a thriving community,” says Parker.

She also says while they have seen the community decline, they also saw an opportunity to help rebuild when they were able to purchase three parcels from the previous owner for $150,000.

The purchase gives them most of a city block. Parker says they are working on phase one of their development plan which includes a brand new restaurant that they hope to open by next fall to feed a community that has complained for years of being a food desert.

“We want to have access to the same opportunities in our community as other people have in their community,” says Parker. “And I know that it starts with private investment and that’s what we’ve done. So we hope that with us putting our dollars on the ground, we hope that it will invite other businesses to come.”

