LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. - In order for Tiger fans to enter Tiger Stadium on Saturday, September 11, fans will need to be ready to show proof of vaccination or a negitive COVID-19 PCR test.

“So, I know our fans are excited to be back in Tiger Stadium this year. I know no one wants to take extra security precautions, we want to get in as fast and convenient as possible. But safety trumps convenience. We’ve got to be safe, we got to be cautious,” said Cody Worsham, Crisis and Strategic Communications/Digital Media Reporter for LSU Athletics.

The negative PCR test will need to be verified from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m prior to arrival at the stadium gates.

“But, it’s going to be a visual inspection. There will be a visual inspection at the point of entry to the stadium,” said Worsham.

Preverification will be offered at 12 sites across campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff.

A map of LSU's 12 preverification sites for entry into Tiger Stadium. (LSU Athletics)

At the sites fans can show:

Original COVID-19 vaccination card.

Photo or copy of COVID-19 vaccination card.

Verified digital proof of vaccination, including the LA Wallet or other government-sanctioned mobile app.

Unvaccinated fans can provide digital or hard copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before kickoff.

RELATED:

“There’s also going to be 10 golf carts riding around campus and finding people where they are. So it’s a total of 22 different spots. When you’re pre-verified, you get a wristband. And that wristband will get you into a fast-pass lane into Tiger Stadium,” said Worsham.

After proof has been verified fans will be given a wristband that will allow them to enter Tiger Stadium through a designated entrance.

LSU and Our Lady of the Lake will also be offering vaccinations from 12 p.m till 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to recieve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fans who participate in gameday vaccinations will proceed to the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC.

Ticketed guests who meet these criteria and are approved by medical staff will be granted access to Tiger Stadium. There will be no cost for prescreening.

“For me, at least speaking for myself, as a fan of LSU Football, whatever I need to do to get into Tiger Stadium and support the tigers, that’s what I’m going to do. So, I’m excited to have that opportunity. I’m excited the players have that opportunity,” said Worsham.

On Friday, LSU Athletics announced limited gameday COVID-19 testing to fans who preregister at this link.

Testing will take place at the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC on Saturday, September 11 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Only guests who are registered will be allowed to participate in gameday testing. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

The cost for gameday testing is $35 and is paid during the registration process. Only guests who cannot provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination should sign up for testing.

Once registered, guests will receive a QR code which they can show when they arrive for testing on September 11. The tests will be PCR tests, and once tested, guests may leave the PMAC and await their results elsewhere.

Results will be delivered approximately 45 minutes after testing is finished via text and email.

In accordance with the governor’s indoor mask mandate, LSU Athletics will require all fans to wear masks in the indoor locations of Tiger Stadium. Masks will not be required for guests 12 years of age and older while outdoors but are recommended in highly congested areas.

