Hoover Police Officer honored for saving man’s life

Lifesaving Award presented to Hoover Officer Lopez
Lifesaving Award presented to Hoover Officer Lopez
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis presented Officer Chris Lopez with the distinguished Hoover Police Lifesaving Award Wednesday.

Officers said in May 2021, Officer Lopez responded to a medical call where a man was found unconscious. Officer Lopez grabbed the AED from his Tahoe and applied it the man. Lopez said the machine alerted “shock not advised, begin compressions.”

Officer Lopez began CPR. After several moments, the man began breathing on his own for a brief period. Hoover Fire Medics arrived on the scene and took over. The man went into arrest several more times, but was eventually stabilized and taken to the hospital.

Lifesaving Award presented to Hoover Officer Lopez
Lifesaving Award presented to Hoover Officer Lopez

Chief Derzis said, “Your actions, in concert with Hoover Fire Medics, saved a man’s life. Your commitment to public service, as demonstrated by your response, is meritorious. On behalf on this Department, you are hereby awarded the Lifesaving Award.”

