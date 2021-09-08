Hoover to commemorate September 11th with Remembrance Ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover will partner with the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Police Department to host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th, 2021.

The ceremony will be held in the food court of the Riverchase Galleria Mall at 8:30 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks 20 years ago. After the ceremony, community members can join members of the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Police Department in the Climb to Remember. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, to honor the 343 firefighters and 70 police officers who lost their lives that day.

Those who want to participate in the climb can register here. People can also purchase a commemorative t-shirt for a minimum of $10, with proceeds benefitting the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation.

