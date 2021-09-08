LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover to commemorate September 11th with Remembrance Ceremony

The City of Hoover will host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th
The City of Hoover will host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover will partner with the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Police Department to host a Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony on September 11th, 2021.

The ceremony will be held in the food court of the Riverchase Galleria Mall at 8:30 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks 20 years ago. After the ceremony, community members can join members of the Hoover Fire Department and the Hoover Police Department in the Climb to Remember. Participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, to honor the 343 firefighters and 70 police officers who lost their lives that day.

Those who want to participate in the climb can register here. People can also purchase a commemorative t-shirt for a minimum of $10, with proceeds benefitting the Hoover Public Safety Charity Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

Sideline MVP - Joseph Anderson
Sideline MVP - Joseph Anderson
Nimari Burnett out for 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season
Alabama guard Nimari Burnett to miss season with knee injury
CVS drive-thru testing.
CVS Health expands access to COVID-19 testing for underserved Ala. communities
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 732K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases