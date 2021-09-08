LawCall
Grandmother detained after baby found locked in car outside Riverchase Galleria

(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police confirmed they detained a grandmother after a child was found locked in a car at the Riverchase Galleria.

Hoover Police said it was an 8-month-old baby.

Officers said at 1:34 P.M. Wednesday, the Hoover 911 center received a call about a child locked in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of Macy’s at the Riverchase Galleria. A person who parked beside the vehicle noticed the baby alone in the car and called 911.

Police Officers and Fire Personnel arrived on-scene and forced entry into the vehicle to rescue the child. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Officers located the baby boy’s grandmother inside the mall with three additional children. The grandmother was detained and taken to the Hoover City Jail.

All four children were taken into protective custody and turned over to Jefferson County DHR. Detectives are investigating the case and additional information will be released once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

