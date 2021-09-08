First Alert for widely scattered storms Wednesday; Drier air moves in tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! It is a warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 70s. I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning before 8 AM. Just remember to turn on your low beams if you encounter visibility less than a mile. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy this morning with some isolated showers and storms across the area. Most locations remain dry. We are watching two systems today. The main system is the cold front to our north that will move through our area tonight giving us nice weather as we finish out the week. We are also watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf which will likely enhance the rain chances along the Florida Panhandle later today and tomorrow. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s. Rain chances around 30% today. Best chance for rain will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Any storms that form today could produce locally heavy rain, some lightning, and gusty winds. I can’t even rule out a few isolated showers late this evening in far northwest Alabama as the cold front moves into Alabama. Plan for westerly winds today at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening at 7:05 PM, plan for mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the 70s. It should be a nice evening for baseball. Plan for a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of cooler temperatures and drier weather. You will notice slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow morning with most of us waking up in the mid to upper 60s. It could end up a little cooler for parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Northerly winds at 10-15 mph tomorrow will lower our humidity levels and make it feel nice outside. Plan for a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. It will feel like a tease to fall with temperatures 5-8 degrees below average.

Cool Temperatures Friday Morning: Friday morning will likely end up being one of our coolest mornings over the next five to seven days. Temperatures could easily drop into the upper 50s across most of Central Alabama. Areas south of I-20 will end up a few degrees warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s. It should feel very refreshing! Plan for a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Weather should be wonderful for high school football Friday evening with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be quiet and sunny! Temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer, but we should remain dry. Plan for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s Saturday morning. We’ll likely end up with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday will end up dry with morning temperatures in the mid 60s. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity levels will slowly increase as we head into next week.

Rain Chances Return Next Week: Humidity will likely increase early next week thanks to southerly winds. Models are hinting that we could see slightly higher rain chances by the middle of next week. I’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm in west Alabama Monday. Rain chances will remain around 30% for the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Models disagree on rain coverage across the area next week. Plan for adjustments on our rain chances as we approach the weekend.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet. We will continue to monitor a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 24-48 hours. It will likely move towards the Florida Panhandle later tonight and then move out into the Atlantic by Friday. If it briefly develops into a tropical storm, it will receive the name Mindy. Most of the tropical moisture will stay to our south. We are also watching Hurricane Larry which continues to spin in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It will likely stay east of Bermuda and move into the Northern Atlantic. It will not have any direct impacts to the eastern United States. Rip current threat and high surf could increase late this week and into the weekend for the East Coast. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.