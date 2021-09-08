LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Tracking a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and cooler air

By Wes Wyatt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF: There is a chance a tropical depression or tropical storm may form over the central Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. If this does become a named system, the next name on the 2021 list is Mindy. The tropical system will impact the Florida Panhandle within the next 48 hours, producing lots of rain and breezy conditions. The system will exit to the east by the weekend. No local impacts are expected. Meanwhile, the powerful Hurricane Larry, over the Central Atlantic, will continue to turn north, with no impacts in the U.S.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS: You can expect warm and humid conditions through Wednesday morning, with patchy fog. Plan for another hot and steamy day, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Scattered storms and showers will be possible, mainly in areas to the far southeast. This rain chance will end Wednesday night, with lows in the 60s.

COOLER BY THE WEEKEND: The next big weather story for our area will be a cold front that will arrive late Wednesday. A much cooler and drier air mass will settle-in for the end of the week. We will have lots of sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The air will feel quite refreshing as muggy levels decrease. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend. You will start to notice a slight increase in the muggy levels for the start of next week; however, no rain is expected through next Tuesday. I’ll have more specifics on the changes in the long-range on WBRC Fox6 News.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First alert
First alert weather 9-7-21

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
UAB nurses protest
UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Bessemer Police
Standoff at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer ends, man in custody
Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot

Latest News

First alert
First alert weather 9-7-21
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 9-7-21
Rain, storms Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: A break from the muggy air by Thursday
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 9-7-21