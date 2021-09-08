FIRST ALERT: Tracking a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and cooler air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF: There is a chance a tropical depression or tropical storm may form over the central Gulf of Mexico within the next 48 hours. If this does become a named system, the next name on the 2021 list is Mindy. The tropical system will impact the Florida Panhandle within the next 48 hours, producing lots of rain and breezy conditions. The system will exit to the east by the weekend. No local impacts are expected. Meanwhile, the powerful Hurricane Larry, over the Central Atlantic, will continue to turn north, with no impacts in the U.S.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS: You can expect warm and humid conditions through Wednesday morning, with patchy fog. Plan for another hot and steamy day, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Scattered storms and showers will be possible, mainly in areas to the far southeast. This rain chance will end Wednesday night, with lows in the 60s.

COOLER BY THE WEEKEND: The next big weather story for our area will be a cold front that will arrive late Wednesday. A much cooler and drier air mass will settle-in for the end of the week. We will have lots of sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with highs in the low 80s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The air will feel quite refreshing as muggy levels decrease. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend. You will start to notice a slight increase in the muggy levels for the start of next week; however, no rain is expected through next Tuesday. I’ll have more specifics on the changes in the long-range on WBRC Fox6 News.

