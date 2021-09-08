Palmerdale firefighter injured in action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Palmerdale Fire District made a post via Facebook saying one of their firefighters had been injured.

This evening around 7 p.m. firefighters responded to the 6300 block of Mountainside Trail in the Woodhaven subdivision on a residential structure fire.

Upon arrival, Engine 501 reported smoke showing from the rear of the residence. Other engines arrived on scene and took over safety and command.

During the suppression efforts, a firefighter was injured.

The firefighter is receiving care at a local hospital for a minor injury and is expected to be ok.

Injured firefighter (Palmerdale Fire District)

An aggressive attack kept the fire from reaching the attic. Fire was confined to the covered deck area of the residence. Upon investigation and the owners information, it appears to be weather related due to a lightning strike from a thunder storm in the area, according to Palmerdale Fire.

