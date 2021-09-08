Entergy: 90 percent of New Orleans customers should have power by tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Approximately 90 percent of Entergy New Orleans customers should have power restored by late Wednesday night (Sept. 8), utility officials announced at a morning news briefing.

Entergy New Orleans president and CEO Deanna Rodriguez said that 170,000 of its 205,000 city customers - 83 percent - already had power back, 10 days after Hurricane Ida leveled much of the Louisiana power grid. Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May said that about 600,000 of 902,000 customers who lost power statewide now have lights on again.

“We are making steady progress,” May said.

Entergy directs customers with questions about their location to register for its text alerts for the most updated information. More information also is available on the Ida page on the company’s website.

While the slow spread of restoration news came as a relief to many in the city and state, the frustration continues for those in areas where power remains days or even weeks away.

In New Orleans, power has been restored to the Port of New Orleans and the District 8 Fire Station, among other gains. But Rodriguez said the unlucky 10 percent of customers still in the dark after tonight will be concentrated mostly in Algiers and Venetian Isles because of logistical difficulties of repair efforts there.

In Algiers, Entergy said much repair work needs to take place along poles located in back yards, which sometimes requires the time-consuming removal of fences and trees. In Venetian Isles, destruction was so severe it will require a “total rebuild” of pole and wire infrastructure before power can be restored, officials said. More than 4,000 workers statewide are tasked just with the removal of storm debris, vegetation and brush, so that linemen can reach equipment in need of repair.

May said that 5,338 of the state’s 30,679 damaged power poles have been replaced, along with 11,025 spans of wire and 1,667 transformers. He said that, outside of the state’s hardest-hit areas, power will have been restored to about 90 percent of the state’s largest metropolitan areas by late Wednesday. May also noted that for the first time since the storm, portions of Thibodaux including the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center had power restored by Wednesday morning.

Entergy New Orleans is staffing a mobile information center for customers again Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting). The center is set up at the Treme Recreation Center (900 North Villere St.), adjacent to Armstrong Park. Customers can go there for information on restoration timing/status and disaster resources. The center is also providing a cooling/charging station.

