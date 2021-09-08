LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DCH Health System CEO outlines trouble facing younger people with COVID-19

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This isn’t the coronavirus that mostly affected your grandparents from last year.

The DCH health system is now seeing younger people between the age of 25 to 49 become infected with coronavirus. “That age range has generated the highest number of COVID positive test results,” DCH Health System CEO Paul Betz told people during a coronavirus update with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

DCH had 147 COVID-19 positive inpatients as of Wednesday morning. 39 of them were in intensive care and 26 of those patients were on ventilators.

The death rate is greatest in the 65 and up age group since the pandemic started, but Betz and others are troubled with what they’re now seeing with this surge. “If you look at the blue bar in the 65 plus age range, the deaths are declining in that age range. But the deaths in the 50 to 64 year-olds is increasing. So, the point is ya’ll that younger and younger people are dying from this through this recent surge of the pandemic,” he continued.

Betz says more people appear willing to get vaccinated at DCH. Around two months ago, only around 100 people were getting vaccinated when it’s drive through clinic was open Fridays. Last Friday, around 600 people were vaccinated. At last check, another 300 are scheduled for this coming Friday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

Paul Michael Aders
Pelham PD: Man struck officer with his vehicle after concert at Oak Mtn. Amphitheater
COVID's impact on law enforcement
COVID's impact on law enforcement
Superhuman immunity against COVID-19
An 18-wheeler has flipped over on US-31 Northbound on the ramped to I-20/59.
18-Wheeler flipped over on US-31 Northbound
Alabama beats Miami in Chick-Fil-A Kickoff
‘We haven’t proven that we can play 60 minutes’: Coach Saban talks game prep, rat poison