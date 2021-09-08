DCH Health System CEO outlines trouble facing younger people with COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This isn’t the coronavirus that mostly affected your grandparents from last year.

The DCH health system is now seeing younger people between the age of 25 to 49 become infected with coronavirus. “That age range has generated the highest number of COVID positive test results,” DCH Health System CEO Paul Betz told people during a coronavirus update with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

DCH had 147 COVID-19 positive inpatients as of Wednesday morning. 39 of them were in intensive care and 26 of those patients were on ventilators.

The death rate is greatest in the 65 and up age group since the pandemic started, but Betz and others are troubled with what they’re now seeing with this surge. “If you look at the blue bar in the 65 plus age range, the deaths are declining in that age range. But the deaths in the 50 to 64 year-olds is increasing. So, the point is ya’ll that younger and younger people are dying from this through this recent surge of the pandemic,” he continued.

Betz says more people appear willing to get vaccinated at DCH. Around two months ago, only around 100 people were getting vaccinated when it’s drive through clinic was open Fridays. Last Friday, around 600 people were vaccinated. At last check, another 300 are scheduled for this coming Friday.

