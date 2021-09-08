CVS Pharmacy expands COVID testing due to Delta Variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama, creating creating additional concerns for families whether they have the virus or not. CVS Pharmacy hopes to ease some of that concern by offering some expanded COVID testing in the state.

Nationwide, CVS is offering some 4800 locations in 45 states for testing. Here in Alabama, CVS will be expanding to offer COVID testing at 13 pharmacies in the state. It’s free and several people are looking to get tested as the Delta variant rages in Alabama.

75 year old Ruby Shack was in line at the CVS Pharmacy on Tuscaloosa Avenue Wednesday to get a COVID test. Shack and her husband have been vaccinated but her husband still tested positive recently. “It’s really not hard. It’s not as hard as people think it is. It really easy. If somebody is 75 can do it anybody can do it.” Shack said.

It’s a simple nasal swab you do yourself. There is a drive through set up to get people in and out quickly. The expanded testing has been up and running at the Tuscaloosa Avenue pharmacy since Friday. “We partnered with HHS to provide these tests at no costs to our customers. We know there is an unmet need. We see the lines out there. We want to provide more access to our patients.” Dan Newsom, Director of Health CVS said.

When schools reopened many testing centers were jammed with people looking for tests. Some wait times were hours long. Newsom said CVS saw the increasing number of COVID cases and a big demand for testing. “We are excited to provide a solution to communities with the highest needs and the highest risk across the state will be looking to expand as soon as we can.” Newsom said.

People can go to CVS’s website and register for testing. Results will be emailed to you two days after the tests are completed. “Get on over here to CVS and take your test. It won’t take you five minutes.” Shack said.

Newsom said they will look at demand to see when and if they will expand. HHS worked with them to identify vulnerable communities which have limited access to healthcare, an older population and lower economic demographic. If you are interested in registering for a test, click here.

