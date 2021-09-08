CVS offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 13 Alabama locations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - CVS Health has opened 13 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across the state as part of an effort to increase testing availability in underserved communities with limited lab options.

They will use no-cost, self-swab tests. Once at the pharmacy drive-thru window, patients will stay in their cars where they will be given a test kit with instructions. CVS employees will watch to make sure it is done properly.

The swabs will be sent to an independent, third-party lab. CVS says results should be available in approximately one to two days.

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.

The drive-thru testing sites include:

1501 Florence Blvd., Florence, AL 35630

434 HWY 31, Warrior, AL 35180

93 Euclid Ave., Mountain Brook, AL 35213

100 U.S. HWY 231, Troy, AL 36081

1407 Quintard Ave., Anniston, AL 36201

3100 Dauphin Island Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36605

113 3rd St., SE, Aliceville, AL 35442

879 Fort Dale Rd., Greenville, AL 36037

801 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768

4645 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608

900 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604

632 Tuscaloosa Ave., Birmingham, AL 35211

1675 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210

