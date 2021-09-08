LawCall
CVS offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at 13 Alabama locations

CVS Health has opened 13 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across the state.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - CVS Health has opened 13 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites across the state as part of an effort to increase testing availability in underserved communities with limited lab options.

They will use no-cost, self-swab tests. Once at the pharmacy drive-thru window, patients will stay in their cars where they will be given a test kit with instructions. CVS employees will watch to make sure it is done properly.

The swabs will be sent to an independent, third-party lab. CVS says results should be available in approximately one to two days.

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.

The drive-thru testing sites include:

  • 1501 Florence Blvd., Florence, AL 35630
  • 434 HWY 31, Warrior, AL 35180
  • 93 Euclid Ave., Mountain Brook, AL 35213
  • 100 U.S. HWY 231, Troy, AL 36081
  • 1407 Quintard Ave., Anniston, AL 36201
  • 3100 Dauphin Island Pkwy., Mobile, AL 36605
  • 113 3rd St., SE, Aliceville, AL 35442
  • 879 Fort Dale Rd., Greenville, AL 36037
  • 801 S. Broad St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
  • 4645 Airport Blvd., Mobile, AL 36608
  • 900 Government St., Mobile, AL 36604
  • 632 Tuscaloosa Ave., Birmingham, AL 35211
  • 1675 Montclair Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

