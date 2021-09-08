LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Car stolen with child inside in Florida

By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) - A 911 call captured the voice of a desperate mom moments after her car was stolen with her 2-year-old daughter inside it in Florida.

The toddler was found safe and reunited with her mother.

Surveillance video captured the incident at a Chevron convenience store Monday afternoon.

The video showed a man in a blue jersey, who police identified as 19-year-old Lavincent Fisher. Police say he was caught on camera stealing the car left running by the woman.

She can be seen standing in front of the vehicle, trying to stop it as the man drives away.

Demerian Hudson, a fellow customer, offered the victim a ride and chased the thief.

In the 911 call, the mother says she has found her car, and the man who took it has run away.

The man in the blue jersey is captured again on surveillance footage after ditching the car and the child, this time on a Ring camera at someone’s home about a mile away. He knocks on someone’s door claiming he has been the victim of the crime.

“The car seat was flipped over, the baby was under the car seat, crying,” Hudson said.

Fisher was booked into jail after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Hoover Police: Body found in car in parking lot of office complex
Woman struck and killed on I-65
Family members are sought for 4 people who recently died in JeffCo.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help finding families of 4 people

Latest News

Sideline MVP - Joseph Anderson
Sideline MVP - Joseph Anderson
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Nimari Burnett out for 2021-22 NCAA Basketball season
Alabama guard Nimari Burnett to miss season with knee injury
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts