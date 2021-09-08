Birmingham man killed in single-car accident
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was killed in a car wreck along Valley Crest Drive Tuesday afternoon according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
53-year-old Tobin Blaine Greene was driving a 2015 Forde Edge in the 400 block of Valley Crest Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple trees and landed in a ravine.
Greene was the only person in the vehicle.
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the accident.
