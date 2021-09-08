Alabama guard Nimari Burnett to miss season with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Crimson Tide guard Nimari Burnett will miss the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury.

Head Coach Nate Oats said Burnett underwent successful surgery on his right knee on Tuesday. His surgery was performed at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

“We are certainly disappointed for Nimari and his family.” Coach Oats said. “Our program, his teammates and his family are going to support him throughout every step of the rehab process. Even though it’s a tough loss for us, I know Nimari’s work ethic combined with the fact he will be surrounded by the best of the best when it comes to our medical staff and team doctors gives me complete confidence that he will come back stronger and better than ever.”

Rated a five star prospect coming out of high school by ESPN, Burnett was expected to be an instant impact player for the Tide after transferring from Texas Tech.

