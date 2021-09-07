Woman struck and killed on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed a woman died after she was struck by a vehicle on I-65 North.

It happened Friday, September 3, after 3:00 p.m. on Interstate 65 North at Green Springs Highway.

The coroner said the woman was walking when she was struck. Her identity has not been released. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

