VFW Post 6022 hosts annual Labor Day cookout fundraiser

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some West Alabama veterans didn’t take Labor Day off. Instead, they went to work helping out Cottondale’s VFW Post 6022. Folks there have made Labor Day an annual fundraising day for years.

They hosted a Labor Day cookout. Veterans grilled 50 pounds of chicken, 12 slabs of ribs and made several pans of side dishes Monday.

Veterans and their supporters sold plates of food To Go and the money raised from the effort goes directly into the Post’s Veteran’s Assistance Fund.

The Post Commander explained some the people they have helped recently. “We had the fire across the road at Cottondale Efficiency Apartments. We helped those people out and just different veterans from time to time. I had one who’s been living out of his van for a year and half. He drive up had to help him get some lodging and get him to the VA Hospital get him set up,” Donnie Nelson explained.

Nelson said the money from the fund has been used to help provide food, clothes and lodging for veterans and others in the community.

