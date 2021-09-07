Update on double shooting that killed a man and critically injured 2-month-old baby

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities confirmed late Monday afternoon, the two-month-old baby wounded in a double shooting is in critical, but stable condition.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Holt on 20th Street North East Sunday morning. Investigators said that’s where Lashana Henderson shot Willie Haywood Junior, who later died. Investigators confirmed the two were in a relationship.

They accuse Henderson of shooting Haywood while he was holding her 2-month-old baby girl during an argument.

A neighbor told WBRC the double shooting has shaken many people in the neighborhood. “I don’t think you can comprehend nothing with that especially with a baby being shot, hurt. How important do you think that they determine why this happened? It is very important because I think that people would like to know what would cause something like this to happen.”

Henderson is already being held without bond.

