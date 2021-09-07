LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Update on double shooting that killed a man and critically injured 2-month-old baby

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities confirmed late Monday afternoon, the two-month-old baby wounded in a double shooting is in critical, but stable condition.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Holt on 20th Street North East Sunday morning. Investigators said that’s where Lashana Henderson shot Willie Haywood Junior, who later died. Investigators confirmed the two were in a relationship.

They accuse Henderson of shooting Haywood while he was holding her 2-month-old baby girl during an argument.

A neighbor told WBRC the double shooting has shaken many people in the neighborhood. “I don’t think you can comprehend nothing with that especially with a baby being shot, hurt. How important do you think that they determine why this happened? It is very important because I think that people would like to know what would cause something like this to happen.”

Henderson is already being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
UAB nurses protest
UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions
Man drives home after he says he was shot on I-65
Man says he was shot on I-65 near Warrior
Bessemer Police
Standoff at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer ends, man in custody
Person killed, infant shot in Holt area
Tusc. Deputies: Mother accused of killing man who was holding her baby; baby also shot

Latest News

Project Reset.
JeffCo DA launches Reset Jefferson County in Partnership with Alabama Appleseed Center for Law and Justice
VFW Post 6022 hosts annual Labor Day cookout fundraiser
The home invasion happened Friday night
2 people shot and killed during Gadsden home invasion
City of Center Point to share police department feasibility study