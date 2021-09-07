LawCall
UPDATE: COVID-19 testing pilot program to start this week in schools

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Finding COVID-19 cases in schools requires a lot of testing and a new testing program for schools should get underway this week.

UAB is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the State Department of Education to roll out this program to public and private K-12 schools. The free COVID testing works to identify students and staff who may be asymptomatic.

Health leaders and State Superintendent Dr. Mackey tell us the testing is the first step in keeping students in the classroom during a pandemic that continues to rage.

“We hope that it will prove to be something that kind of nips it in the bud and slows down the rate of infection in which case, we can spread that across the state,” Dr. Mackey said.

We don’t know the school system taking part in the pilot program, but as Dr. Mackey said, if it proves to be a success then more schools can take advantage of it.

Faculty has to give consent for testing and parents or guardians have to give approval for their children to get a test.

You can learn more about the free testing here: https://sites.uab.edu/covidalk12/

