UAB nurses gather outside hospital, asking for better working conditions

uab-generic
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are at UAB where a large group of nurses are gathered outside of the UAB hospital.

The nurses on sight told WBRC that they want better working conditions, including equal pay.

According to UAB Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe: ”The COVID pandemic and recent Delta variant surge have stressed the healthcare system and put tremendous pressure on our staff – including nurses on the front lines. We are aware of our nurses’ concerns and are working to address them while adjusting operations to provide the highest quality care to our patients who need us. We encourage a dialogue with our employees – particularly in difficult times like these. Our community can help us support our nurses and all our employees by wearing masks and getting vaccinated to curb the pandemic that continues to put pressure on those who have been working to serve our state.”

