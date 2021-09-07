Robbery suspect barricades himself in Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Lt. Clemons of Bessemer Police Department they are working a situation where a suspect is barricaded in the tractor supply in Bessemer. They are currently in a stand off at the moment.
Police say it started with an alarm call to the business at 7:52 p.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered an open door.
Officers think this was a burglary in progress.
They are still trying to determine how many suspects.
