Robbery suspect barricades himself in Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer

Bessemer Police
Bessemer Police(Reggie Kyle WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Lt. Clemons of Bessemer Police Department they are working a situation where a suspect is barricaded in the tractor supply in Bessemer. They are currently in a stand off at the moment.

Police say it started with an alarm call to the business at 7:52 p.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered an open door.

Officers think this was a burglary in progress.

They are still trying to determine how many suspects.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

